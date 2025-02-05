DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 73,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GPIX opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.96. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $50.82. The company has a market capitalization of $434.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

