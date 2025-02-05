DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $202.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $198.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.83.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citic Securities started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a $288.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $290.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Read Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.