DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,101 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in F5 by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,694 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of F5 by 361.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 13,857 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

FFIV stock opened at $299.78 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network technology company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total transaction of $75,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,452. This represents a 55.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total value of $1,188,320.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,915,557.12. This trade represents a 13.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,899 shares of company stock worth $1,682,977 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

