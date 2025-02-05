DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $445.53 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $376.14 and a 1 year high of $451.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $436.84 and its 200 day moving average is $424.31.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.