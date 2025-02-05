DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,560,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,985,000 after buying an additional 929,010 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 809,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after buying an additional 45,961 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 753,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,209,000 after buying an additional 48,939 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 488,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,160,000 after buying an additional 23,129 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 472,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,346,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

