DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 50,440 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 268,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after buying an additional 90,450 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Amphenol by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 294,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after purchasing an additional 223,784 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on APH. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $51.03 and a 12-month high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

