DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 136 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,748,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,713,956,000 after buying an additional 89,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,887,000 after buying an additional 46,357 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,060,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,055,000 after buying an additional 43,715 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 960,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,248,000 after buying an additional 42,579 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,063,000 after buying an additional 11,565 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $299.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.23 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.25.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.38%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.