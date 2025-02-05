DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 3,676 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 28,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX stock opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $44.22.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

