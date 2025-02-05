DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases Shares of 31,334 Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $2,904,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,544,535.42. The trade was a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $112.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.41. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

