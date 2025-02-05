DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.19% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAVA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $213,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000.

Shares of JAVA opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $68.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.15.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

