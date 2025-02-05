DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,390.50. This represents a 37.95 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.97. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

