DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,063,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 15.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,225,000 after buying an additional 231,851 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $24,096,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $21,078,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $19,878,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis stock opened at $105.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.14 and a 200-day moving average of $108.41. The firm has a market cap of $215.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $120.92.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

