DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ball by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ball by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

NYSE BALL opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 6.03%.

Ball declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

