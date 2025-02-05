DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 216 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $903,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,942,728.94. This trade represents a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRI opened at $291.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.09 and its 200-day moving average is $273.55. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $774.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRI. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.14.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

