DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,974 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,308,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,951,000 after purchasing an additional 140,952 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,540,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,199 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $892,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,008,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 6,720.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 126,819 shares during the period.

TransUnion Trading Up 1.5 %

TransUnion stock opened at $97.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.76 and a 200 day moving average of $97.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $66.07 and a 12-month high of $113.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.52%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $313,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,312.84. This represents a 11.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,568,076.80. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,090 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,708 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

