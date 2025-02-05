DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOWN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TowneBank by 7,668.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,974,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,289,000 after buying an additional 1,949,448 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its stake in TowneBank by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 116,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 76,731 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in TowneBank by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 72,464 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TowneBank by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 68,479 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TowneBank by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,966,000 after buying an additional 50,149 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

