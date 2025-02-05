DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,428 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,505 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 62,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBAN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $505,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,662.92. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $152,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,795.09. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.