Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 3,165 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 284,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.8% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $30,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 284.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $100.42 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.13.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. HSBC reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

