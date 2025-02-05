Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 7,953 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 531.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,449 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 692.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 553,386 shares of company stock worth $196,305,796. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.31.

Tesla Stock Up 2.2 %

Tesla stock opened at $392.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.26, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.65. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

