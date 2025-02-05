Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 101.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $779,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 4.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 9.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 80.3% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $151.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

