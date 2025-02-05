Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Dynatrace by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 20.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,610,000 after buying an additional 884,673 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 27.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 840,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,958,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at $58,237,007.54. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT stock opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.25. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

