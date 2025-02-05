Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Buys 424 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 905,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,090,000 after acquiring an additional 50,214 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.5% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 81,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 25,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.9% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.7 %

XOM opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $100.42 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.