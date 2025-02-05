Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 784.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.11. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $141.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.57, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.68.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $93.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $154.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.22.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

