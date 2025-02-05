Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Position Increased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 21.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 986,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,840,000 after acquiring an additional 174,093 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 40.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,885,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at $32,541,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $72.50 to $82.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $69.00 to $82.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at $292,210.88. This represents a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 8,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $616,090.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,032 shares in the company, valued at $300,444.48. This represents a 67.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.08.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 58.47%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

