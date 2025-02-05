Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given New $313.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $321.00 to $313.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s previous close.

EFX has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Equifax from $304.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.41.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $267.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.12. Equifax has a 52 week low of $213.02 and a 52 week high of $309.63.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $143,474.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,781.83. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Equifax by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

