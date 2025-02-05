Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
Equinox Gold Stock Up 0.6 %
EQX stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.33. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.84 million. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
