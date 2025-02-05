Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 0.6 %

EQX stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.33. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.84 million. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Equinox Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Equinox Gold by 7.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,121,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,174 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 35.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 18,050,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,570 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 34.4% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,169,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Equinox Gold by 15.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,288,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 303,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $8,559,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

