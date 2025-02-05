Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 113 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 692.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.31.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,402,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,548,461.84. This trade represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,386 shares of company stock worth $196,305,796 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $392.21 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.26, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

