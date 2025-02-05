Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Boosted by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 905,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,214 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.5% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 81,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 25,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of XOM opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $483.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $100.42 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.