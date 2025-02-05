First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Business Financial Services from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

First Business Financial Services Trading Up 3.0 %

FBIZ opened at $54.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.56. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $54.41. The stock has a market cap of $449.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.88.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 16.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Corey A. Chambas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,327.50. This represents a 26.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,000 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,709. This represents a 10.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

Further Reading

