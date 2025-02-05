First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 95.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 446,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period.

Shares of FSIG stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

