First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stock Holdings Reduced by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 339.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.