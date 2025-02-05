Five Oceans Advisors Sells 259 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Five Oceans Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,038,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,960,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959 shares during the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $793,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $153.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.10. The stock has a market cap of $369.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.59%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

