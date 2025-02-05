Flower City Capital Acquires 260 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Flower City Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.4% of Flower City Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,625.0% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,145.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,858,105.50. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.56.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $242.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

