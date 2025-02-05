Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $66.15 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,336.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

