Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

BEN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $20.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,098 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Franklin Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 190,383 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 62,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

