Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.50 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BEN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Shares of BEN opened at $20.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 128,143 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 29,472 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 128,495 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,383 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

