General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Reduced by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in General Mills by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.94 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Mills from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.94.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, Director Maria Sastre sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,007.58. This represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $67,144.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,546.50. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

