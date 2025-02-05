Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.20% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHYB. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 377,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $45.70.

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

