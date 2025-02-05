Graham (GHM) to Release Earnings on Friday

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 7th. Analysts expect Graham to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter. Graham has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $53.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. Graham had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Graham to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Graham Price Performance

GHM stock opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18. Graham has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.16 million, a PE ratio of 66.24 and a beta of 0.71.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

