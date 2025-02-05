Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 40 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,242 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Tesla by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 565,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $147,892,000 after acquiring an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Tesla by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 420 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in Tesla by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 5,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Tesla by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $392.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.65. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,775,792.65. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,386 shares of company stock worth $196,305,796 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

