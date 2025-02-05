Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.9% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,625.0% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $242.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

