Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Stock Holdings Increased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 93,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 155,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

HTRB opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $35.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

