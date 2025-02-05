Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 140,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 40,407 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 14,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 92,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $1,173,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,386.24. This represents a 32.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $5,682,125.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,696.60. This represents a 49.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

