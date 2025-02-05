Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,972,000 after acquiring an additional 69,451 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 579,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,190,000 after acquiring an additional 32,261 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $268.15 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $172.62 and a 12-month high of $270.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.