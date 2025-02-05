Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Holdings Lifted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Legacy Trust grew its stake in Incyte by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 49,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Incyte by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 104,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $45,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,754.72. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $897,866.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,831.23. The trade was a 15.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,356 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $83.95.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Incyte from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

