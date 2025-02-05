Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805,982 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,524.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $585,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,603 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,012 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,530,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $531,060,000 after buying an additional 2,842,844 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,777,735,000 after buying an additional 1,622,064 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $483.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $100.42 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.