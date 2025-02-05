Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.0% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 425,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,985,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 490,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,471,000 after buying an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $153.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.10.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

