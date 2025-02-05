Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. Creative Planning increased its stake in Ingredion by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $2,519,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 222.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Ingredion by 21.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total transaction of $8,052,574.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,794.20. This trade represents a 81.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $861,120.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,922.44. The trade was a 17.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,992 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,841 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR opened at $127.36 on Wednesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.10. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INGR. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens raised shares of Ingredion to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.17.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

