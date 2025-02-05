Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XDSQ. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 4,871.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 15,443 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

Shares of BATS XDSQ opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

