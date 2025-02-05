Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Position Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 6.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 76.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 5.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,689,000 after buying an additional 58,212 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

